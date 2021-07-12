UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Receives 2nd Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Monday received 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines, the second batch of this vaccine that arrived in the country this month.

The vaccines were carried by a Qatar Airways flight from the United States and arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport early Monday morning.

Health officials said the doses were initially stored at the Katunayake Airport Cargo Village freezer facility and was then transported to the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Central Warehouse in Colombo by the corporation's freezer trucks.

State Pharmaceuticals Corporation General Manager Dinusha Dasanayake told journalists that with this current stock of vaccines, the total volume of Pfizer vaccines that had been brought into Sri Lanka so far stands at 52,000 vials.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the second batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be used to vaccinate people in the Mannar District, in the north.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

