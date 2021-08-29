UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Receives 300,000 Doses Of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Donated By China's PLA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Sri Lanka receives 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China's PLA

COLOMBO, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Sri Lanka's Defense authorities on Sunday received a batch of 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

The vaccines which arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport on Saturday morning have been handed over to Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne by Wang Dong, defence attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to journalists after the handover ceremony, Defence Secretary Gunaratne said the service personnel, their families and the ex-servicemen are expected to be vaccinated with the vaccines.

"Since a greater number of service personnel have been vaccinated as of now, the general public could also be facilitated using the balance amount," he said.

Expressing gratitude to China for the timely support, General Gunaratne said, "We are so happy that as a result of a request made by the Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka to the Defense Minister of China, we received 300,000 doses of vaccines for members of the security forces and their family members. This is a timely donation."

Related Topics

Army Sri Lanka China Sunday Family Airport

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches â€˜Women in Islamic Civilisationâ€™ ..

MBZUH launches â€˜Women in Islamic Civilisationâ€™ course

15 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

59 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

60 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.