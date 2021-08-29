(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Sri Lanka's Defense authorities on Sunday received a batch of 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

The vaccines which arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport on Saturday morning have been handed over to Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne by Wang Dong, defence attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to journalists after the handover ceremony, Defence Secretary Gunaratne said the service personnel, their families and the ex-servicemen are expected to be vaccinated with the vaccines.

"Since a greater number of service personnel have been vaccinated as of now, the general public could also be facilitated using the balance amount," he said.

Expressing gratitude to China for the timely support, General Gunaratne said, "We are so happy that as a result of a request made by the Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka to the Defense Minister of China, we received 300,000 doses of vaccines for members of the security forces and their family members. This is a timely donation."