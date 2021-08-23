UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Records 4,282 COVID-19 New Cases, Highest Single Day Spike

COLOMBO, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Monday said that the country recorded its highest single day COVID-19 tally of 4,282 cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections to 390,000 since March last year.

According to official figures, Sri Lanka surpassed the 4,000 mark in daily infections on Sunday and now its total active patient count stood at 40,475. The death toll from the virus reached 7,366.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a rapid spread in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant and on Friday, the country declared a 10-day nationwide quarantine curfew to minimize the spread.

Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that only essential services, and those employed in the agriculture, pharmaceutical, health, apparel, media, and online services would be permitted to work.

Others were encouraged to work from home and stay indoors.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the police chief to take strict actions against those who violated the curfew.

On Monday, thousands of police and army personnel were deployed on the streets, checking vehicles on the roads. People who were granted permission to leave their homes were encouraged to finish their work soon and return back indoors.

Sri Lanka has made it mandatory to wear face masks and maintain social distance in public and anyone caught defying these rules can face a jail term and fines.

