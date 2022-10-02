Sri Lanka reduces price of petrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka's state-owned petroleum retailer Ceylon Petroleum Corporation will reduce the price of petrol with effect from midnight Saturday, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Prices of both 92 Octane and 95 Octane petrol will be reduced.

The price of 92 Octane petrol will be reduced by 40 rupees (0.11 U.S. Dollars) and price of 95 Octane petro will be reduced by 30 rupees (0.08 dollars).

The revised price of a liter of 92 Octane petrol is 410 rupees (1.12 dollars), while the price of a liter of 95 Octane petrol is 510 rupees (1.40 dollars)prices of other petroleum products will remain the same, Wijesekera added.