UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Reduces Prices Of Petrol

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Sri Lanka reduces prices of petrol

COLOMBO, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's state-owned petroleum retailer Ceylon Petroleum Corporation will reduce the price of petrol with effect from midnight Saturday, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Prices of both 92 Octane and 95 Octane petrol will be reduced.

The price of 92 Octane petrol will be reduced by 40 rupees (0.11 U.S. Dollars) and price of 95 Octane petro will be reduced by 30 rupees (0.08 dollars).

The revised price of a liter of 92 Octane petrol is 410 rupees (1.12 dollars), while the price of a liter of 95 Octane petrol is 510 rupees (1.40 dollars) prices of other petroleum products will remain the same, Wijesekera added.

Related Topics

Petrol Same Price From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

2 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.