UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Removes Restrictions On Night Domestic Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has removed restrictions imposed on domestic aviators that prevented them from operating night flights.

Noting that the restriction was practical and important during the civil conflict, Director General of Civil Aviation Themiya Abeywickrama said on Friday it has created undue burdens on the domestic aviation industry.

"Due to the night flying restriction, some operators had to provide their crew and passengers with unplanned overnight stays at destinations which was an added cost to the operators," he said.

Abeywickrama said while the restriction has been removed, the pilots and airplane operators must obey local rules and internationally accepted norms whenever they operate between dusk to dawn.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

13 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>