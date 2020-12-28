UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Reopens Southern Airport To Welcome Tourists Under Pilot Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Sri Lanka reopens southern airport to welcome tourists under pilot program

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka kicked off a pilot program to welcome tourists into the island country on Monday by re-opening a southern airport, after its international airports have been shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Bandaranaike International Airport, G.A. Chandrasiri told Xinhua that a group of over 200 Ukrainian tourists arrived in the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in order to see the possibility of re-opening the airports for all travelers next month.

The program will be conducted on a trial-and-error basis and will welcome tourists under a strict travel bubble. The tourists will be subject to PCR tests upon their arrival at the airport and will be staying in a travel bubble operated in Bentota, Koggala, and Beruwela, along the country's southern coast, tourism officials said.

More flights carrying tourists are expected to arrive in the coming days under the program, where tourists will be under a strict travel bubble, officials added.

Sri Lanka shut its international airports in March after the first local COVID-19 case was detected in the island country to prevent a spread of the virus.

Since then the airports have been opened for repatriation fights only.Sri Lanka has to date reported over 41,000 COVID-19 cases in the midst of a second wave.

