Sri Lanka Reports Over 600 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sri Lanka reports over 600 new daily COVID-19 cases

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 98,722 on Friday after over 600 new infections were detected a day earlier, statistics from the Health Ministry showed.

Out of the total cases, 94,036 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active patient count to 4,052. A total of 634 deaths have been reported so far.

Sri Lankan authorities have urged people to stop all unnecessary movements within the island, saying that a sudden rise in cases was due to a new virus strain prevalent in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, the new strain results in more younger individuals being infected, while there is also an increase in the number of patients seeking critical care.

Sri Lanka has made it mandatory to wear face masks and maintain social distancing and anyone defying these rules will be arrested by the police.

Authorities have urged people to maintain all health guidelines and anyone organizing mass scale events and gatherings will have to face legal action.

