Sri Lanka Returns Containers Of Illegal Waste To Britain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Sri Lanka returns containers of illegal waste to Britain

Colombo, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka has shipped back to Britain container-loads of waste that the government said was brought into the island in violation of international laws governing the shipping of hazardous material.

The 21 containers -- holding up to 260 tonnes of rubbish -- first arrived by ship in the capital Colombo's main port between September 2017 and March 2018, customs told , adding that they departed Sri Lanka on Saturday.

They were meant to carry used mattresses, carpets and rugs, but had also contained hospital waste, officials said.

"The shipper had agreed to take back these 21 containers," customs spokesman Sunil Jayaratne told on Sunday.

"We are working to secure compensation from those responsible for getting the containers into the country."Customs did not reveal the type of hospital waste, but previous illegally imported containers had included rags, bandages and body parts from mortuaries, according to officials.

