Sri Lanka Revises Tourism Targets Due To Positive Trends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends

COLOMBO, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, an increase from the previous target of 1.5 million, an official said on Monday.

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairman Priantha Fernando told the media that the SLTDA amended the estimates due to a positive trend in the first quarter of the year.

Fernando said Sri Lanka has already exceeded its target for March 2023, with over 112,000 tourists arriving in the first 28 days of the month, marking the first time since 2019 that Sri Lanka has welcomed over 100,000 tourists for three consecutive months.

Sri Lanka has welcomed over 323,000 tourists so far this year, he said.

The country is expecting a boost in Chinese tourists due to increased flights and promotional efforts in China, and is also considering adding direct flights from Israel, he said.

