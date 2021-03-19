UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Revives Virus-hit Bangladesh Test Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sri Lanka revives virus-hit Bangladesh Test tour

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's cricket board Friday announced that it will host Bangladesh next month and revive a Test series that was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The series was originally scheduled to be played during October - November 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19," the board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to play three Tests, but under the revised schedule only two matches will be played.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12 and play their first Test on April 21 in Kandy followed by the next match, also at the same venue, from April 29.

Sri Lanka hosted its first international match during the pandemic when they played against England in January at an empty stadium where spectators were barred under health regulations.

Sri Lanka has recorded a surge in cases since October. Nearly 90,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported in the South Asian island where 538 have died of the virus.

