Sri Lanka Scraps Japan-India Port Deal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

Colombo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

The East Container Terminal in Colombo port is being built next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run container jetty, and was to be developed as a joint venture -- with India and Japan owning 49 percent.

But the government in recent weeks has faced opposition from hardline nationalists within its coalition who are against the sale of national assets to foreigners.

The deep-sea jetty deal was signed in May 2019, a few months before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power.

The government said in a statement that it would instead develop the site "as a wholly-owned container terminal of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority" for US$800 million.

