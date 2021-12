(@FahadShabbir)

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka set the West Indies a near-impossible target of 297 on the final day of the second test in Galle on Friday.

The hosts declared on 345 for nine when Lasith Embuldeniya was dismissed in the fourth over of the day by Jason Holder, leaving Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 155.