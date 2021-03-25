Sri Lanka set West Indies 375-run target to win first Test

(@FahadShabbir)

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka were bowled out for 476 in their second innings in the final session of the fourth day of the first Test on Wednesday, leaving West Indies a 375-run victory target.

Pathum Nissanka hit a debut century for Sri Lanka while Niroshan Dickwella made 96.

Seamer Kemar Roach and giant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed three wickets apiece on a slow, flat wicket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.