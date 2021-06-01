Sri Lanka Ship Fire Extinguished After 13 Days
Colombo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A fire aboard a Singapore-registered cargo ship was finally extinguished Tuesday after a 13-day international operation off Sri Lanka's coast, the navy said.
Experts from Dutch salvage company SMIT boarded the MV X-Press Pearl and reported massive flooding of the engine rooms, Sri Lanka navy spokesman Indika De Silva told AFP.