Sri Lanka ship fire extinguished after 13 days

Colombo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A fire aboard a Singapore-registered cargo ship was finally extinguished Tuesday after a 13-day international operation off Sri Lanka's coast, the navy said.

Experts from Dutch salvage company SMIT boarded the MV X-Press Pearl and reported massive flooding of the engine rooms, Sri Lanka navy spokesman Indika De Silva told AFP.