UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Ship Fire Extinguished After 13 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sri Lanka ship fire extinguished after 13 days

Colombo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A fire aboard a Singapore-registered cargo ship was finally extinguished Tuesday after a 13-day international operation off Sri Lanka's coast, the navy said.

Experts from Dutch salvage company SMIT boarded the MV X-Press Pearl and reported massive flooding of the engine rooms, Sri Lanka navy spokesman Indika De Silva told AFP.

Related Topics

Fire Sri Lanka Company From

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces V21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie Sys ..

34 seconds ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

9 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

24 minutes ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

28 minutes ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

39 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.