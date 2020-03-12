UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Shuts Schools After Virus Rumours Cause Parent 'tensions'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Hundreds of parents beseiged Sri Lankan schools Thursday following rumours that the coronavirus pandemic was spreading among children, prompting the government to close schools to ease tensions.

Education minister Dullas Alahapperuma said social media misinformation had caused panic among parents at several schools in the Colombo region.

"Rumours on social media claimed a student whose father had become the first local victim of the coronavirus was infecting other students," Alahapperuma told reporters.

Although no students were infected, the government brought forward holidays due to start from April 6, giving students three extra weeks off, the minister said.

"There is no medical reason to close schools, but we decided to go ahead because of the tensions caused by rumours spread on social media today," Alahapperuma said as authorities announced the third case of coronavirus on the island.

Schools will reopen on April 20, a week after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. There are 4.3 million children in state-run schools. Private schools were also expected to follow government schools and close from Friday, the minister said.

Sri Lanka has also this week suspended visas on arrival for nationals of 48 countries, including all EU member states. Visas for Chinese citizens were halted in January as the virus crisis erupted.

All passengers from Italy, Iran and South Korea have been subjected to a two-week mandatory quarantine since Wednesday.

