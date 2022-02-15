Sri Lanka spin star Hasaranga down with Covid in Australia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canberra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka were Tuesday hit by a third Covid-19 case on their Australia tour with the world's number one Twenty20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga testing positive.

The star leg-spinner will miss the third game of the five-match T20 series in Canberra later Tuesday with the visitors trailing 2-0 and needing to win to keep their hopes alive.

"Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19," Sri Lanka cricket tweeted. "Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation.

" The 24-year-old was among the top signings at the Indian Premier League auction over the weekend with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying US$1.42 million for his services, underscoring his status as one of the game's most in-demand players.

Seamer Binura Fernando is also out of action after contracting the virus ahead of the second game in Sydney.

But opener Kusal Mendis, who tested positive before the opening game, has completed seven days of isolation and is available for selection, Sri Lanka Cricket said.