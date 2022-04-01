UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Steps Up Security As Anger Over Crisis Boils Over

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Sri Lanka steps up security as anger over crisis boils over

Colombo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's capital was under heavy security on Friday after hundreds of protesters tried to storm the president's home in a night of violence and anger at a dire economic crisis.

The South Asian nation is seeing severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence in 1948. Many fear it will default on its debts.

Thursday night's unrest saw hundreds of people, rallied by unidentified social media activists, march on President Gotabaya's home demanding his resignation.

They set two military buses and a police jeep ablaze, threw bricks to attack officers and barricaded a main road into Colombo with burning tyres.

One person was critically injured and police said five officers were hurt in running battles. Forty-five people were arrested.

Security forces fired into the crowd and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators. It was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets.

An overnight curfew was lifted early Friday morning, but police and military presence was beefed up around the city, where a burnt-out wreckage of a bus was still blocking the road to Rajapaksa's house.

Rajapaksa's office said Friday that the protesters wanted to create an "Arab Spring" -- a reference to anti-government protests in response to corruption and economic stagnation that gripped the middle East over a decade ago.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Corruption Storm Police Water Social Media Road Colombo Independence Price Middle East March Gas Jeep Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st April 2022

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

10 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

10 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

10 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.