Sri Lanka Stops Supplying Gas For Domestic Use

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Sri Lanka stops supplying gas for domestic use

COLOMBO, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) APP):Sri Lanka's leading liquefied petroleum gas supplier Litro Gas Lanka Limited on Monday said that they are unable to supply gas to domestic consumers until new stocks arrive.

Litro Gas chairman Vijitha Herath said only industrial gas stocks are available at the moment and the company asked people not to wait in queues.

Herath said that they expect to pay 7 million U.S. Dollars on Monday to import liquefied petroleum gas on Friday and Saturday.

Sri Lankans have been facing severe gas shortages for months and long queues to buy gas can be seen across the country.

