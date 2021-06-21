UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Temporarily Lifts Nationwide Travel Restriction

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sri Lanka temporarily lifts nationwide travel restriction

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan authorities on Monday temporarily lifted a nationwide travel restriction which was imposed in May to allow essential work of people.

Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak Gen. Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that the country-wide travel restriction was lifted for three days from Monday to allow the public to leave their homes for essential work.

However, he said only two people from every house were allowed to leave home for essential work while private and state-owned companies were urged to operate on very minimum staff.

Silva said Sri Lanka continued to report a very high number of COVID-19 patients and deaths, calling the public to behave responsibly till the nationwide travel restriction is re-imposed again on Wednesday night.

According to fresh guidelines issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday, supermarkets across Sri Lanka can function on a 25-percent capacity per time while grocery stores will be allowed to take in only three people per time.

Restaurants will remain closed for dine-in while all public gatherings and weddings will continue to be suspended.

Sri Lanka will re-impose the nationwide travel restriction on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. and lift it again on Friday 4:00 a.m. local time.

The country is presently facing a third wave of the COVID-19 virus with the new variants causing a rapid spread.

Since April, over 100,000 new patients have been detected from a new cluster which has led to hospitals functioning on full capacity, health officials have said.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka April May Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

Awareness is the best way to fight against social ..

11 seconds ago

UVAS secures highest competitive research funding ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 2nd DCCC meeting with busi ..

45 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, 1,923 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Senator Usman Kakar passes away in Karachi today

48 minutes ago

Serbia’s Mitic wins first Women’s Kayak Challe ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.