Sri Lanka, Thailand conclude 4th round FTA negotiations

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The fourth round of negotiations on the proposed Sri Lanka-Thailand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was held here from Monday to Wednesday, and Sri Lanka hopes to sign the agreement in the first quarter of 2024, said the President's Media Division (PMD).

The PMD said on March 26, a 35-member Thai delegation led by Auramon Supthaweethum, director general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, arrived in Sri Lanka for the talks.

During the third round of negotiations in January, discussions on the proposed Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA focused on areas such as trade in goods, trade in services, investment, rules of origin, customs cooperation, trade facilitation, and economic cooperation.

The fourth round of talks are built on the principles already agreed upon and delve deeper into these areas. Additionally, discussions will be held on trade remedies, technical barriers to trade, and legal matters.

Prior to the fourth round of negotiations, Sri Lanka's National Trade Negotiations Committee and relevant subcommittees engaged in discussions with various industry sectors and stakeholders.