UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Thrash Afghanistan To Win ODI Series 2-1

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Sri Lanka thrash Afghanistan to win ODI series 2-1

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Half-centuries by Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka made short work of Afghanistan in a nine-wicket drubbing that clinched a 2-1 ODI series win for the hosts Wednesday.

Sri Lanka eased to 120 with 34 overs to spare in Hambantota after a fast-bowling attack led by man-of-the-match Dushmantha Chameera had demolished the hapless Afghan top order.

It was just the boost Sri Lanka needed before heading off for a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, with two remaining slots up for grabs for the World Cup.

Afghanistan is already through to the World Cup, to be held in India from October, but skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was left to rue "a bad day for our batters".

"We lost too many wickets and it put us under pressure," he told reporters.

"I still feel it was a good call to bat first but we lost too many wickets earlier on and that took the momentum away from us." Nissanka did not waste time when the chase began, racing to his seventh ODI half-century in 32 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

He departed on 51 after being trapped leg before by Gulbadin Naib to end an 84-run stand for the opening wicket.

Fellow opener Karunaratne, featuring in his first ODI series in more than two years, made 56 not out to ensure that Sri Lanka reached the target without another wicket falling.

His 56 came off 45 balls with seven boundaries, making his eighth half-century in the format.

Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 11 as Sri Lanka reached the target in just 16 overs to end the game early.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat, but fast-bowling spearhead Chameera established Sri Lanka's dominance early with two fiery spells that left the tourists unable to post a decent partnership.

Chameera, playing his first series after ankle surgery sidelined him for seven months, earned man-of-the-match honours with his 4-63.

"The wicket was slow today so we had to sort out our strategies. There was good backup for me from rest of the bowlers," he said.

"It's important to keep things tight and when you do that, batsmen take risks, and there are more chances for you to pick up wickets."Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga polished off the Afghan tail with 3-7 while quick Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets, as the tourists folded for 116 all out.

Afghanistan won the first game comprehensively by six wickets, but Sri Lanka bounced back to take the second game by 132 runs.

Related Topics

India Attack Afghanistan World Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Gulbadin Naib Lahiru Kumara October Post All From Top

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

17 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

56 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

3 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

4 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.