UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka TikToker Fined For Taunting Elephant

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Sri Lanka TikToker fined for taunting elephant

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A Sri Lankan tourist guide who taunted a wild elephant and posted the video on TikTok has been fined for animal cruelty, officials said Friday, in a case that triggered a public outcry.

Wildlife authorities identified Shashika Gimhan Dhananjaya Rajasinghe through social media posts and a court issued him a fine of 200,000 rupees ($1,000), a sum about 20 times the monthly minimum wage in Sri Lanka.

His social media accounts have since been taken down but the video showing him tormenting the elephant is still being shared on several platforms.

In the 20-second clip the man cannot be seen but a blue vehicle with flashing lights aggressively pursues the animal off-road in the north-central city of Habarana.

Walking backwards, the dazzled elephant tries to shelter behind a tree.

Outraged social media users called for tough action against the tour guide.

"The fine alone is not enough to deter this type of cruelty," Asian elephant expert Jayantha Jayewardene told AFP.

"They should have locked up his vehicle and banned him from wildlife parks." There have been recent reports of tour guides driving very close to wild animals in national parks and using firecrackers to scare them off when they turn aggressive.

Sri Lanka tightened wildlife protection laws last year and brought in regulations to protect elephants, which are considered sacred and a national treasure.

Capturing wild elephants in Sri Lanka is a criminal offence punishable by death, but prosecutions are rare.

Animal rights activists and elephant experts say more than 40 baby elephants have been stolen from national wildlife parks over the last 15 years.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Social Media Fine Vehicle Guide Man Criminals From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 ..

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 billion dollars received from ..

30 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for ma ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for marrying third time

46 minutes ago
 realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

60 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

1 hour ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

53 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>