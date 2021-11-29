Sri Lanka to bat in rain-delayed 2nd Test against Windies

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat after a long rain delay washed out the first two sessions of the second Test against West Indies on Monday.

Match officials in Galle decided to get the proceedings underway after tea with play extended until 6pm, light permitting, to catch up for lost time.

A total of 45 overs are scheduled.

Sri Lanka made one change to the side that won the first Test by 187 runs, leaving out fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and beefing up their batting with Charith Asalanka in the former Under-19 captain's Test debut.