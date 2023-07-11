Open Menu

Sri Lanka To Carry Out New Round Of Population, Housing Census

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sri Lanka to carry out new round of population, housing census

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a gazette notification to carry out a new round of census of population and housing in the country, an official said here on Tuesday.

Anura Kumara, director general of the Department of Census and Statistics, told journalists that the census would be carried out in four stages, namely mapping, listing, data capture and publishing the data.

The mapping process has been carried out in 2021, and the department will now take steps to list the houses into several categories, he said.

"This will be done in September 2023. Data capture will be carried out in mid-2024," he said.

The first population census in Sri Lanka was conducted in 1871 and a census is usually conducted every ten years, with the last round of census taking place in 2012.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka September Housing

Recent Stories

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

46 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

46 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

46 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

1 hour ago
All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

1 hour ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

3 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous