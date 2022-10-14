UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Donate COVID-19 Vaccines To Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sri Lanka to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar

COLOMBO, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) APP):The Sri Lankan government is to donate COVID-19 vaccines worth 40 million U.S. Dollars to Myanmar, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella told journalists here on Friday.

He said that Sri Lanka has an excess of 9 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and the country plans to give 6 million to Myanmar.

The minister said that the vaccines are to expire by the end of the year.

Rambukwella said the Sri Lankan authorities are working with the World Health Organization to deliver the vaccines to Myanmar.

Related Topics

World Sri Lanka Myanmar Government Million

Recent Stories

vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

23 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

3 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.