Sri Lanka to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar

COLOMBO, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) APP):The Sri Lankan government is to donate COVID-19 vaccines worth 40 million U.S. Dollars to Myanmar, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella told journalists here on Friday.

He said that Sri Lanka has an excess of 9 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and the country plans to give 6 million to Myanmar.

The minister said that the vaccines are to expire by the end of the year.

Rambukwella said the Sri Lankan authorities are working with the World Health Organization to deliver the vaccines to Myanmar.