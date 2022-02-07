Sri Lanka to free lawyer jailed nearly two years without trial

Colombo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A Sri Lankan court on Monday ordered the release of a lawyer arrested over his alleged ties to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and held nearly two years on charges rights groups say lacked credible evidence.

Hejaaz Hizbullah was arrested in April 2020, accused of being linked to the devastating series of attacks on churches and hotels that left 279 people dead.

Monday's decision to grant Hizbullah bail comes just weeks before his case was due to be discussed at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, according to diplomats.