UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Free Lawyer Jailed Nearly Two Years Without Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Sri Lanka to free lawyer jailed nearly two years without trial

Colombo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A Sri Lankan court on Monday ordered the release of a lawyer arrested over his alleged ties to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and held nearly two years on charges rights groups say lacked credible evidence.

Hejaaz Hizbullah was arrested in April 2020, accused of being linked to the devastating series of attacks on churches and hotels that left 279 people dead.

Monday's decision to grant Hizbullah bail comes just weeks before his case was due to be discussed at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, according to diplomats.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Geneva April Sunday 2019 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Paki ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Pakistani Visa Holders

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100 ..

Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100% Paperless Stamp” by Digita ..

37 minutes ago
 Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troo ..

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

39 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago
 5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>