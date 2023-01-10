Sri Lanka to implement cost-reflective tariff for electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers on Monday approved the implementation of a cost-reflective electricity tariff formula, a minister said.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera told journalists in Colombo that the cabinet also granted approval to amend the general policy guidelines for the electricity industry.

The cost-reflective pricing will come into effect this month, he said.

Earlier, the minister said the electricity tariff must be increased by around 65 percent to ensure a continuous power supply this year.

Sri Lanka increased electricity tariffs in August 2022 as well.

The state-owned electricity producer and distributor Ceylon Electricity board incurred a loss of over 150 billion rupees (413 million U.S. Dollars) in 2022.