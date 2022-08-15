UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Issue Longer Visas To Tourists

Published August 15, 2022

Sri Lanka to issue longer visas to tourists

COLOMBO, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :-- Sri Lanka's Tourism Ministry has decided to issue longer visas for tourists arriving in the country in order to revive the crisis-hit tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, a senior official from the ministry said Monday.

The official told Xinhua that following a proposal submitted to the cabinet last week, the tourism ministry would soon permit tourist visas for up to 180 days for those who apply via Electronic travel Authorization from the existing 30 days, whilst allowing single entry visa travelers to stay up to 270 days.

Multiple entry visas could also be extended for a year, which was previously limited to only 90 days.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been facing obstacles in recent months due to a severe fuel shortage and the worsening economic crisis.

