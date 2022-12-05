UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Launch Mobile App For Tourist Safety Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

COLOMBO, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka will introduce a mobile app for the safety of tourists coming to the South Asian country, Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando said on Sunday.

He told reporters that the mobile app will also help boost Sri Lanka's tourism.

He said that he has already informed a select group of parliamentarians about this proposal, and the mobile app will be launched in January 2023.

With this app, tourists will be able to check their locations, and take some steps to ensure their safety if they face any danger.

A detachment of tourist police will be deployed at all beaches that are frequented by tourists, Fernando said.

Tourism, which is one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic and political crises in the country.

