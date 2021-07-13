UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Provide Better Facilities To Attract Digital Tourists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday approved a proposal to attract digital tourists into the country and to introduce a long-term visa category for these digital tourists, the government information department said.

According to a statement from the government information department, when visiting Sri Lanka, digital travellers often stay in restaurants, public libraries, and other such venues and provide their services online through devices with internet access.

A proposal made by Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga was approved by the ministers to provide high-speed internet connections for communication, long-term visas, affordable accommodation, tax exemption for earnings, etc.

to such tourists which are the facilities required to attract such a tourism market.

"By attracting digital tourists to Sri Lanka and providing them with the facilities they need to stay longer, the country will be able to earn more foreign exchange," the government information department said.

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has been one of the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is now looking at ways to revive this sector.An estimated 4 million people are directly and indirectly employed in this sector.

