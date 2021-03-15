Sri Lanka to re-open all schools in April

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's education Ministry on Monday said it will re-open schools across the country including the Western Province on April 19 after it was shut since last October due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry, in a statement, said it had re-opened schools for grades 5, 11 and 13 from Monday, but all other grades would re-open from April 19, after the local Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lanka shut schools last October since the second wave of the COVID-19 virus swept across the country, especially in the main Western Province which includes capital Colombo, which was the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Health officials said all health guidelines had been submitted to the Education Ministry which would be shared with all schools before schools re-open.

Sri Lanka has to date detected 87,907 positive COVID-19 patients and reported 527 deaths.The country has begun a mass anti COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Western Province.