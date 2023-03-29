UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Reduce Fuel Prices As Economic Conditions Improve

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sri Lanka to reduce fuel prices as economic conditions improve

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Wednesday that fuel prices will be reduced in the country from March 29 at midnight.

The price of 92 Octane petrol will be reduced by 60 rupees (0.18 U.S. dollar) to 340 rupees per liter, and that of 95 Octane petrol will fall by 135 rupees to 375 rupees per liter.

The price of diesel will be reduced by 80 rupees to 325 rupees per liter and that of super diesel will be reduced by 45 rupees to 465 rupees.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosine will be reduced by 10 rupees to 295 rupees.

Wijesekera said last week that the Sri Lankan government would reduce fuel prices as a result of falling international oil prices and the crisis-ridden country now having the ability to get competitive prices from suppliers due to the International Monetary Fund loan approval.

The minister also said the Sri Lankan rupee is appreciating against the U.S. Dollar.

Related Topics

Loan Petrol Dollar Oil Price March From Government

Recent Stories

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

1 hour ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.