Sri Lanka to return to Pakistan for three short-form matches

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for three short-form cricket games later this year, the sports minister said Thursday.

"We are not in a position to send the team to Pakistan to play the two Tests, but we will be in Pakistan for about eight days to play the ODIs or the T20 matches," Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo.

No dates were announced, but the minister said the games would be scheduled for later this year.