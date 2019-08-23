UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka To Return To Pakistan For Three Short-form Matches

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Sri Lanka to return to Pakistan for three short-form matches

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for three short-form cricket games later this year, the sports minister said Thursday.

"We are not in a position to send the team to Pakistan to play the two Tests, but we will be in Pakistan for about eight days to play the ODIs or the T20 matches," Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo.

No dates were announced, but the minister said the games would be scheduled for later this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Sports Sri Lanka Colombo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

51 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

42 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

42 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

42 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

50 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.