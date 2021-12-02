Sri Lanka trail West Indies by three in evenly poised 2nd Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The second Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies was evenly poised after the hosts finished day three on 46-2 at stumps in Galle on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka began their second innings with a deficit of 49 and both in-form captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando were run out before stumps.

Sri Lanka now trail by three.