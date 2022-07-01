UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka V Australia First Test Scoreboard

Published July 01, 2022

Sri Lanka v Australia first Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on day three of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday: Sri Lanka 1st innings (212 all out; N.

Dickwella 58, N. Lyon 5-90, Swepson 3-55) Australia 1st innings (overnight 313-8, Cummins 26, Lyon 8) U. Khawaja c Nissanka b Vandersay 71 D. Warner lbw b R. Mendis 25 M. Labuschagne c Fernando b R.

Mendis 13 S. Smith run out (Dickwella/K. Mendis) 6 T. Head c and b De Silva 6 C. Green lbw b R. Mendis 77 A. Carey c Chandimal b R. Mendis 45 M. Starc c and b Vandersay 10 P.

Cummins b Fernando 26 N.

Lyon not out 15 M. Swepson b Fernando 1 Extras (b20, lb3, nb1, w2) 26 Total (all out, 70.5 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Warner), 2-75 (Labuschagne), 3-83 (Smith), 4-100 (Head), 5-157 (Khawaja), 6-241 (Carey), 7-278 (Green), 8-278 (Starc), 9-319 (Cummins), 10-321 (Swepson) Bowling: Fernando 8.5-1-37-2 (w2), De Silva 5-0-8-1, Embuldeniya 15-0-73-0 (nb1), R.

Mendis 32-0-112-4, Vandersay 10-0-68-2 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

