Sri Lanka v Australia third ODI scoreboard

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo on Sunday: Australia D. Warner c Theekshana b Chameera 9 A.

Finch c de Silva b Vandersay 62 M. Marsh c Mendis b Wellalage 10 M. Labuschagne st Dickwella b Vandersay 29 A.

Carey lbw b de Silva 49 Travis Head not out 70 Glenn Maxwell c Wellalage b Vandersay 33 Cameron Green not out 15 Extras (b 5, lb 4, nb 3, w 2) 14 Total (50 overs) 291-6 Did not bat: Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Warner), 2-47 (Marsh), 3-116 (Labuschagne), 4-121 (Finch), 5-193 (Carey), 6-233 (Maxwell) Bowling: Chameera 8-0-49-1 (nb1), Theekshana 10-0-37-0 (nb2), Karunaratne 5-0-46-0 (w1), Wellalage 10-0-56-1, Vandersay 10-0-49-3, de Silva 6-0-35-1, Shanaka 1-0-10-0 (w1) Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Lyndon Hannibal (SRI) tv Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)afp