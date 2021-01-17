Sri Lanka v England 1st Test scorecard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Scores at close of play on the fourth day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Sunday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 135 (D.

Chandimal 28; D. Bess 5-30, S. Broad 3-20) England 1st innings 421 (J. Root 228; J. Bairstow 47) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 158-2) K. Perera c Leach b Curran 62 L. Thirimanne c Buttler b Curran 111 K.

Mendis c Buttler b Leach 15 L. Embuldeniya c Sibley b Bess 0 A. Mathews c Root b Leach 71 D. Chandimal c Root b Bess 20 N. Dickwella c Buttler b Bess 29 D. Shanaka b Leach 4 De Silva c Root b Leach 12 D.

Perera st Buttler b Leach 24 A. Fernando not out 0 Extras (b 7, lb 1, nb 3) 11 Total (all out, 136.5 over 359 Fall of wickets: 1-101 (K. Perera), 2-155 (Mendis), 3-158 (Embuldeniya), 4-210 (Thirimanne), 5-243 (Chandimal), 6-291 (Dickwella), 7-296 (Shanaka), 8-314 (de Silva), 9-352 (D.

Perera), 10-359 (Mathews) Bowling: Broad 17-11-14-0, Curran 11-1-37-2, Bess 33-4-100-3, Wood 21-5-49-0, Leach 41.5-6-122-5, Root 11-1-19-0, Lawrence 2-0-10-0 England 2nd innings Z. Crawley c Mendis b Embuldeniya 8 D.

Sibley b Embuldeniya 2 J. Bairstow not out 11 J. Root run out 1 D. Lawrence not out 7 Extras (lb 9) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 15 overs) 38 To bat: J. Buttler, S. Curran, D. Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, S.

Broad Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Sibley), 2-12 (Crawley), 3-14 (Root) Bowling: Embuldeniya 8-3-13-2, D. Perera 7-1-16-0 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)tv umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)