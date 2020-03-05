Sri Lanka v West Indies T20 scorecard

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele on Wednesday: West Indies L.

Simmons not out 67 B. King c Hasaranga b Sandakan 33 N. Pooran c Fernando b Hasaranga 14 A. Russell b Malinga 35 K. Pollard (c) c Fernando b Udana 34 F. Allen not out 3 Extras (b2, lb2, w6) 10 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 196 Did not bat: S.

Hetmyer, R. Powell, D. Bravo, O. Thomas, S. Cottrell Fall of wickets: 1-74 (King), 2-106 (Pooran), 3-145 (Russell), 4-190 (Pollard) Bowling: Malinga 4-0-37-1 (w1), T. Perera 3-0-27-0, Mathews 2-0-16-0, Udana 3-0-41-1 (w1), Sandakan 4-0-38-1 (w2), Hasaranga 4-0-33-1 (w1) Sri Lanka A.

Fernando c Pooran b Thomas 7 K. Perera b Russell 66 S. Jayasuriya c Cottrell b Thomas 0 K.

Mendis c Pooran b Thomas 0 A. Mathews c Russell b Thomas 10 D. Shanaka b Thomas 2 W. Hasaranga lbw b Powell 44 T.

Perera c Cottrell b Powell 11 I. Udana c Pollard b Bravo 3 L. Malinga b Cottrell 8 L. Sandakan not out 1 Extras (b0, lb10, w9) 19 Total (19.1 Ov) 171 Fall of Wickets 1-16 (Fernando), 2-16 (Jayasuriya), 3-17 (Mendis), 4-41 (Mathews), 5-56 (Shanaka), 6-143 (Hasaranga), 7-151 (K.

Perera), 8-161 (T. Perera), 9-168 (Udana), 10-171 (Malinga) Bowling: Cottrell 2.1-0-14-1 (w1), Thomas 3-0-28-5 (w7), Russell 4-0-33-1, Pollard 2-0-25-0, Bravo 4-0-30-1 (w1), Powell 4-0-31-2 result: West Indies win by 25 runs, lead two-match series 1-0 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Prageeth Rambukwella and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)