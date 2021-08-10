UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Vaccinates Half A Million People In A Single Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sri Lanka vaccinates half a million people in a single day

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's health authorities administered the first and second dose of vaccines on nearly 500,000 people in a single day on Monday, leading to a record-breaking number, local media reported here Tuesday.

According to official figures from the health ministry, a total of 490,805 people have been given the vaccines on Monday in several vaccination centers in each district of the country.

Among them, 307,267 received the second dose of Sinopharm vaccines, while 153,958 were vaccinated with the first Sinopharm doses.

In addition, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines were also administered.

According to the health ministry, the leading vaccine presently being administered across the country is the Sinopharm with over 8.

9 million first doses administered and over 2.3 million second doses administered to date.

In addition, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and the Sputnik V vaccines have also been administered across the country.

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a large-scale vaccination program as the number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 29,563. The total number of deaths from the virus has reached 5,222.

To date, over 10 million people have been administered the first doses of vaccines with the government aiming to complete inoculating all those above 30 years with the first doses by early September.

Related Topics

September Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

16 minutes ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

7 minutes ago
 'Umed Ka Safar' exhibition opens at RAC

'Umed Ka Safar' exhibition opens at RAC

7 minutes ago
 Ineos brings two olympic gold medallists to Vuelta ..

Ineos brings two olympic gold medallists to Vuelta

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia allow vaccinated teens to perform Umr ..

Saudi Arabia allow vaccinated teens to perform Umrah

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.