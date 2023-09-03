Sri Lanka warns fishing, naval communities of high-speed wind

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's meteorology department forecasted on Sunday that the wind speed may increase to 60-70 km per hour in the coastal areas of the island and requested naval and fishing communities to be alert.

The department said the wind speed may increase at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

"Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kilometers per hour at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard," it said.

The department, in a separate forecast, said prevailing showery condition in the south-western part of the country is likely to continue further.

"Heavy showers, above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts," said the department.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, it said.