Open Menu

Sri Lanka Warns Fishing, Naval Communities Of High-speed Wind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Sri Lanka warns fishing, naval communities of high-speed wind

COLOMBO, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's meteorology department forecasted on Sunday that the wind speed may increase to 60-70 km per hour in the coastal areas of the island and requested naval and fishing communities to be alert.

The department said the wind speed may increase at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

"Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kilometers per hour at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard," it said.

The department, in a separate forecast, said prevailing showery condition in the south-western part of the country is likely to continue further.

"Heavy showers, above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts," said the department.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, it said.

Related Topics

Alert Trincomalee Matara Galle Colombo May Sunday From

Recent Stories

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

21 minutes ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

36 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

36 minutes ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

51 minutes ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

2 hours ago
UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

3 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous