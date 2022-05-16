Sri Lankan Energy Minister Assures Sufficient Fuel Stocks Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM
COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Monday assured the public of adequate fuel in the country soon.
In a statement on his Twitter page, Wijesekera said that with the arrival of a diesel cargo on Sunday and three fuel vessels in the near future, adequate fuel will be made available nationwide.
He also requested the public not to queue or re-fill in the next three days until the fuel station deliveries are completed.
Sri Lanka has been facing a severe fuel shortage, triggering almost daily power cuts in the past few months.