Sri Lankan FM To Visit China
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister (FM) Qin Gang, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit China from June 24 to 30, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
