UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Health Authority Recommends Mask Wearing Again

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Sri Lankan health authority recommends mask wearing again

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :-- Sri Lanka's health authority on Tuesday strongly advised the public to wear face masks when they are indoors, traveling by public transport or at public gatherings.

Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena noted that COVID-19 infections have seemed to be on the rise again in Sri Lanka.

Gunawardena said health officials have noticed an increase in coronavirus cases mainly in the South Asian country's Western Province.

Sri Lanka lifted the face mask mandate in June 2022, but has advised those who suffer from respiratory diseases to keep on wearing a face mask

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Asela June From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

6 minutes ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

28 minutes ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.