Sri Lankan PM urges authorities to expedite scientific tests on local COVID-19 remedies

COLOMBO, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the country's National Research Council to expedite scientific tests on locally discovered treatments and drugs which can be used to treat COVID-19 patients, local media reported here Monday.

Rajapaksa instructed the National Research Council that a Colombo University-recommended local medicine, a specialized local treatment for COVID-19 developed by Dr. Harsha Subasinghe and Indika Jagoda, and a medicinal honey concoction developed by ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Dhammika Bandara should be scientifically tested further, a statement by the Prime Minister's office said.

The prime minister also instructed the council to expedite their research to see if the medicine is suitable to distribute to the public.

Sri Lanka has to date detected 32,720 COVID-19 patients, out of which 23,793 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the total active patient count to 8,845, Health Ministry statistics showed.

Till Sunday evening, the death toll from the virus reached 152.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after two new clusters were detected in October, one from Minuwangoda in the outskirts of Colombo and another from a fish market in Peliyagoda in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has made it a law to wear face masks and maintain social distance and anyone defying these rules will be fined and may even face a six-month jail term.

Schools in several districts, including in capital Colombo, remain closed since October.