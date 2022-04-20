UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan President Assures Impartial Probe Into Police Shooting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sri Lankan president assures impartial probe into police shooting

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday assured an impartial and transparent probe into a clash between protesters and police in Rambukkana, during which one person was killed with 24 others were injured.

In a statement, Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan citizens' right to peacefully protest will not be hindered and an impartial and transparent inquiry would be carried out.

The president said he was deeply saddened by the violence and urged all citizens to refrain from violence as they protest.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was deeply distressed following the tragedy and he had every confidence that a strict and impartial investigation would be launched.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told journalists that the police opened fire on Tuesday following a tense situation in the protest in Rambukkana, located around 95 km from the capital Colombo. A curfew was imposed in the area following the clash.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Police Colombo All From

Recent Stories

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

34 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

42 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

1 hour ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

2 hours ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.