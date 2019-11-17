UrduPoint.com
Sri Lankan President Elect Expresses Gratitude To President Alvi, People Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan President elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sunday reciprocated warm wishes expressed by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and the people of Pakistan.

On his twitter account, the president-elect said " I thank Your Excellency Arif Alvi and people of Pakistan for your warm wishes." Rajapaksa further expressed his resolve to building closer ties between the two nations.

"I look forward to building closer ties and understanding between our two nations and the region as whole," he added.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had congratulated the newly elected president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his electoral victory.

"We hope to continue working with you for the betterment of our people and to advance our shared interests of regional peace, stability and prosperity," the president said in a tweet.

