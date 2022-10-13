Sri Lankan president instructs officials to provide adequate amount of fuel for farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday instructed officials to provide an adequate quantity of fuel to farmers in the coming farming season, the President's Media Division said in a statement.

Addressing a gathering of ministers and other officials, the president also instructed Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to appoint an officer to coordinate the supply of fuel to the farmers in each district.

The district secretaries will act as focal points in the district and farmers can contact them on problems related to fuel distribution.

Acting under the president's instructions, Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has called for a discussion with representatives of farming organizations about farming activities in the upcoming season.

Farming has been seriously affected by fuel shortage as a result of foreign exchange shortage in Sri Lanka this yea