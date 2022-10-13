UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan President Instructs Officials To Provide Adequate Amount Of Fuel For Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sri Lankan president instructs officials to provide adequate amount of fuel for farmers

COLOMBO, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday instructed officials to provide an adequate quantity of fuel to farmers in the coming farming season, the President's Media Division said in a statement.

Addressing a gathering of ministers and other officials, the president also instructed Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to appoint an officer to coordinate the supply of fuel to the farmers in each district.

The district secretaries will act as focal points in the district and farmers can contact them on problems related to fuel distribution.

Acting under the president's instructions, Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has called for a discussion with representatives of farming organizations about farming activities in the upcoming season.

Farming has been seriously affected by fuel shortage as a result of foreign exchange shortage in Sri Lanka this yea

Related Topics

Shortage Exchange Sri Lanka Agriculture Media

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.