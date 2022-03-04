Sri Lankan president reshuffles cabinet

COLOMBO, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reshuffled his cabinet on Friday as a new minister of transport and a new minister of wildlife and forest conservation were sworn in.

On Thursday evening, Rajapaksa also changed his minister of power, minister of energy and minister of industries, as the country faced a fuel and power crisis triggered by a foreign exchange shortage.

According to the Presidential Media Division, the new ministers took oaths in front of the president and all assumed duties in their new ministries immediately on Friday.

Dilum Amunugama was sworn in as the minister of transport on Friday while C.B. Rathnayake was sworn in as the minister of wildlife and forest conservation.

On Thursday evening, Pavithra Wanniarachchi was named as the minister of power while Gamini Lokuge was sworn in as the minister of energy. S.B. Dissanayake took the portfolio as the minister of industries.