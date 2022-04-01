UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Security Forces Deployed In Colombo After Night Of Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

Colombo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Security forces were deployed across the Sri Lankan capital on Friday after protesters tried to storm the president's home in anger at the nation's worst economic crisis since independence.

The South Asian nation of 22 million people is facing widespread shortages of essential goods and sharp price rises, weighed down by enormous debt.

Police in Colombo said they arrested 45 people after Thursday night's unrest, in which one man was critically injured.

A curfew put in place overnight was lifted early Friday morning, but police and military presence was beefed up around the city, where the burnt-out wreckage of a bus was still blocking the road to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house.

On Thursday night, protesters lit tyres on fire to barricade a main road into the capital.

Hundreds of people, rallied by unidentified social media activists, marched on Rajapaksa's home demanding his resignation, setting two military buses and a police jeep ablaze and using bricks to attack officers.

Security forces fired into the crowd and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators. It was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets.

Rajapaksa was not at home during the melee, according to official sources, but top military officials went into a huddle to discuss the crisis.

A live broadcast of the demonstration by a private television network abruptly stopped after what journalists said was pressure from the government.

However, videos shared on social media showed men and women shouting "lunatic, lunatic go home" and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.

The president's elder brother Mahinda serves as prime minister while the youngest -- Basil -- holds the finance portfolio.

The eldest brother Chamal is agriculture minister while nephew Namal holds the cabinet post for sports.

Sri Lanka's predicament has been driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, which torpedoed tourism and remittances.

Many economists also say it has been exacerbated by government mismanagement and years of accumulated borrowing.

Colombo imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 in a bid to save foreign Currency needed to service its $51 billion in foreign debt.

Diesel shortages had sparked outrage across Sri Lanka in recent days, but the protests had been in various towns and not aimed at any top leader.

But on Thursday diesel was unavailable at stations across the island, according to officials and media reports.

The state electricity monopoly said it had enforced a 13-hour power cut from Thursday -- the longest ever -- because it did not have diesel for generators.

Public transport is crippled, as diesel is the main fuel used for buses and commercial vehicles.

"We are siphoning off fuel from buses that are in the garage for repairs and using that diesel to operate serviceable vehicles," Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

Reservoirs, which provide more than a third of electricity demand via hydropower plants, were also at dangerously low levels.

Several state-run hospitals have stopped conducting surgeries as they have run out of essential life-saving medicines.

The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for more loans from India and China.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in Washington on Thursday that such talks should begin "in the coming days", with Sri Lanka's finance minister expected in the US capital.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Storm Fire Prime Minister Police Sports Electricity Import Water Sri Lanka China Washington Social Media Agriculture Vehicles Road Man Colombo Independence Price March Women Gas 2020 Post Family Media TV All From Government Cabinet Top Jeep Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

8 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

8 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

8 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.